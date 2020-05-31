About 1,000 people attend Bloomington rally searching for justice

As speakers addressed the crowd, attendees held signs reading "Black Skin Shouldn't be a Death Sentence" and "Prosecute the Police." Frequently, the crowd broke into chants, including "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace."

The crowd included not only people on the lawn but people looking down from the parking garage to the east of the Law and Justice Center.

"I'm here because, one, it's my civic duty, and, two, I want to make my presence known, to stand up to injustice that continues to happen in this country and this world," said Michael Dabney, 51, of Bloomington.

Dabney said he was "sick and tired" of the length of time it takes to prosecute someone when his actions are captured on video.

"I want a complete overhaul of the justice system," Dabney said. "We need a new set of individuals who truly have the people — not just black people, not just white people, not just Latinos, but everybody's lives at heart."

"Until that happens, nothing will change," Dabney said.

Asked about the relationship between police and African-Americans in Bloomington-Normal, Dabney said "For the most part, it's actually been OK." But he said he has been stopped by police because he is black.