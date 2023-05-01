SPRINGFIELD — At least six people were killed and dozens injured after multiple crashes on Interstate 55 in Montgomery County, authorities said Monday.

Illinois State Police said the interstate was shut down between mileposts 63 and 80, which is between Zanesville about 12 miles north of Litchfield in Montgomery County and Divernon about 17 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” state police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. "... The cause of the crash is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility."

ISP Troopers were initially called to the area before 11 a.m. for crashes in both northbound and southbound lanes within a two-mile stretch. Twenty commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger vehicles became involved in the pile-up, ISP Maj. Ryan Starrick said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

During the crashes, at least two semis caught fire as a result of the crashes, both of which had been been extinguished by 2:30 p.m. Starrick also said there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion.

More than 30 people, of ages between 2 and 80, were taken to four area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening, Starrick said late Monday afternoon.

Further information about the fatalities will come from coroner's offices, he said.

In a statement, ISP said the six fatalities all occurred in the northbound lanes of I-55.

I-55 traffic was being diverted using state Routes 104 and 48 through Taylorville, according to a tweet from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Recovery of vehicles and clean up continued after 5 p.m. Monday. The roadway was expected to remain closed through Monday evening, possibly into the early hours of Tuesday.

Starrick said the National Weather Service had advised that the high winds were expected to subside by 8 p.m. Monday.

Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said, it had been an emotional day, but no first responders had reported injuries, despite their eyes being full of dust.

"This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for, something that we haven't experienced locally before," he said, adding that they were "very lucky" to have the quality of first responders that were on scene keeping each other safe.

Schott said the most difficult part was "trying to get to the victims in a rapid manner. Multiple vehicles were involved, some were on fire" and responders had to search every vehicle to check for injuries. They've found those who were involved in the crash have been upset, "visibly so and understandably so."

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was being used for reunification for those able to safely leave the scene from the north side, but by 4 p.m., ISP began to direct travelers to the Mr. Fuel Travel Center in Litchfield where troopers and deputies were "working to get people reunified."

More than 30 agencies, including law enforcement, fire departments and EMAs, responded to the scene. Hazardous materials teams responded as a precaution and the Illinois EMA has offered support, Starrick said, noting some fuel spillage resulted from the crash.

Fire engines remained on scene late Monday afternoon in case of hot spots and reignited fires, Schott said.

Other agencies like the American Red Cross and Salvation Army also responded to offer assistance and support.

Starrick also said multiple helicopters responded to the scene and at least one person was airlifted.

"My heart goes out to the families; my heart goes out to anybody that found themselves in this situation," Starrick said.

State Sen. Steve McClure, R-Springfield, said he visited the area on Monday afternoon and saw how hazardous the conditions were.

"I’m amazed at the work of the first responders from numerous agencies working to save lives in an extremely difficult situation," he said in a statement.

Lee Enterprises reporter Erin Henkel contributed to this report.

