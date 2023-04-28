BLOOMINGTON — Crews from the Bloomington and Normal fire departments extinguished a blaze that destroyed the cab of a flatbed semitrailer truck parked at the Pilot Travel Center on the city's west side.
No one was injured, according to Battalion Chief Dave Talley. The two people who had been traveling in the truck were inside the travel center when it caught fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m., Talley said.
The truck had been carrying a load of lumber. While the cargo appeared to have escaped much damage, the cab was reduced to a charred mass of twisted metal.
A truck parked close by sustained some surface damage.
The cause remains under investigation and there was no dollar amount estimate for the damage.
