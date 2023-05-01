SPRINGFIELD — Interstate 55 is blocked in both directions in Montgomery County after multiple crashes with injuries were reported Monday morning and into the afternoon.

Illinois State Police said the interstate has been shut down between milepost 63 and 80, which is between Zanesville about 12 miles north of Litchfield in Montgomery County and Divernon about 17 miles south of Springfield in Sangamon County.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” state police said in a statement issued Monday afternoon. The dust is believed to be related to earlier farm work in the fields nearby.

ISP Troopers were initially called to the area before 11 a.m. and since then, 20 commercial vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger vehicles have become involved in the pile-up, an ISP trooper said during a news conference Monday afternoon.

During the crashes, at least two semis caught fire, both of which had been been extinguished by 2:30 p.m. The trooper also said there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion.

I-55 traffic is being diverted using state Routes 104 and 48 through Taylorville, according to a tweet from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Interstate 55 in southern Sangamon and northern Montgomery counties remains closed in both directions because of numerous crashes caused by a dust storm, which has greatly reduced visibility. (photo via @wics_abc20) pic.twitter.com/rYbWKndJa6 — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) May 1, 2023

The extent of injuries was not immediately available, but the troopers said more than 30 people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. The interstate is expected to remain closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

ISP said the Auburn Travel Center at 329 state Route 104 in Divernon is being used for reunification for those able to safely leave the scene from the north side.

Among the "numerous" emergency agencies responding to the scene, the Springfield Fire Department has dispatched its hazardous materials team and the Chatham Fire Department is providing mutual aid. In a Facebook post, Chatham Fire said the scene has "almost zero visibility."

Blowing dust causing a multiple car pile up on I-55 between Divernon and Farmersville. Visibility less than a quarter of a mile. Visibility can become zero at times. If you encounter blowing dust on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/8NS4zT76zg — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) May 1, 2023

This story will be updated.