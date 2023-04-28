Southbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 55/74 on the west side of Bloomington just north of the Market Street exit late Friday afternoon, April 28, 2023, after a vehicle/pedestrian accident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased, according to Illinois State Police.
BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in west Bloomington.
Officers from Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded to the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday on southbound I-55 at milepost 158, just north of the Market Street exit, according to a statement from ISP Trooper Jayme Bufford.
Southbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 55/74 just north of the Market Street exit on the west side of Bloomington late Friday afternoon. The backup was the result of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Traffic began moving again about 6:30 p.m., and all lanes reopened around 8:10 p.m.