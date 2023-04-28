BLOOMINGTON — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 55 in west Bloomington.

Officers from Illinois State Police Troop 5 responded to the collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at approximately 4:50 p.m. Friday on southbound I-55 at milepost 158, just north of the Market Street exit, according to a statement from ISP Trooper Jayme Bufford.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased, Bufford said, with their identity being withheld pending notification of family.

Southbound lanes of I-55 at mile marker 160 were diverted onto Illinois Route 9 as emergency crews worked the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 8:10 p.m. Friday, ISP said.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available Friday night.

