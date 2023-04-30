NORMAL — Normal police are investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning outside a party near Heartland Community College.

Sgt. Jeff Longfellow with the Normal Police Department said dispatchers received several calls reporting gunfire at 3:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Trumbull Avenue.

He said there was a large party. Before it ended, the sergeant said, witnesses heard people yelling outside and nearly a dozen shots fired.

Longfellow said early Sunday afternoon that no injuries were reported and no suspect information was available. He added that shell casings were found at the scene, but no property damage was reported.

He also said investigators are looking to review any security camera footage available from nearby residences.

He encouraged anyone with additional information to contact NPD’s front desk at 309-454-9535.

