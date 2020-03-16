Advocate hospitals start visitor rules; city hall, library among new closures

BLOOMINGTON — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and Advocate Eureka Hospital will be affected by a new rule restricting visitors.

In addition, Mount Pulaski City Hall has closed to the public. Payments may be put into the drop box. Call city hall at 217-792-3222 with any questions.

Bloomington Public Library will be closed Tuesday through March 29 and the bookmobile will be off the road. Beginning immediately, all programs through March 29 are canceled.

Normal Public Library previously announced its closure.

Advocate AuroraHealth issued its policy Monday morning.

"No visitors, with a few exceptions, will be allowed in any inpatient areas until further notice," the statement said. "All visitors who meet exclusion criteria must pass a health screening, which will be administered at a central hospital checkpoint."

Exclusions include pediatric caregivers (two), caregivers necessary for emotional well-being of patient (one), partner and midwife/doula of laboring mother (two), end-of-life situations (determined on case-by-case basis), emergency department companion (one), outpatient area companion (one), in-person discharge instructions (one) and professionals assigned to assist with procedures (one).