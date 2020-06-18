After 'heartbreaking' McLean County Fair cancellation, 4-Hers prepare to compete online

"It's heartbreaking to hear because that is our family tradition," Yoder said Thursday. She said showing projects at the county fair had been a part of her family for at least three generations and she's not aware of the fair being canceled before.

"It's going to feel different this year," she said, but she understood the decision was made for the safety of everyone coming to the fair. "It's disappointing, but I feel they made the right decision for everyone showing and everyone who attends the fair."

She and other McLean County participants will be able to upload photos and videos of their projects and animals as outlined by the competition rules and specific requirements, such as taking photos at particular angles to facilitate judging certain animals. Judges make decisions and leave comments on the online entries; participants can also make comments about their projects.

There will be no conference judging between the youth and judges. Some livestock classes, such as horse shows, will not be able to be done virtually because of access to equipment.