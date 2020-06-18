After 'heartbreaking' McLean County Fair cancellation, 4-Hers prepare to compete online

BLOOMINGTON — This summer will "feel different" for Callie Yoder and hundreds of other 4-Hers whose competitions will move online after cancellation of the McLean County Fair.
The fair board said Thursday it would cancel the event, scheduled for Aug. 5 to 9, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news followed Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement earlier this month that the Illinois State Fair and the DuQuoin State Fair would be canceled.
"I'm disappointed because the fair is what I look forward to all year," said Yoder, 18, who lives on her family's farm in rural Congerville.
McLean County 4-H animal shows and projects will continue virtually, said Bobbie Lewis-Sibley, director of the Livingston, McLean and Woodford county unit of the University of Illinois. Participants will have up until Aug. 5 to upload their projects to Fairentry, a web-based platform 4-H has used over the past four years for entering competitions.
“The staff are working hard and being very diligent on creating a very good 4-H experience for the youth,” Lewis-Sibley said. “That’s the mission and that’s the goal right now.”
‘Heartbreaking’
A ten-year member of the Danvers Industrial Youth 4-H Club, Yoder had been planning on showing her dairy cattle as well as child care and food projects at this year's fair.
"It's heartbreaking to hear because that is our family tradition," Yoder said Thursday. She said showing projects at the county fair had been a part of her family for at least three generations and she's not aware of the fair being canceled before.
"It's going to feel different this year," she said, but she understood the decision was made for the safety of everyone coming to the fair. "It's disappointing, but I feel they made the right decision for everyone showing and everyone who attends the fair."
She and other McLean County participants will be able to upload photos and videos of their projects and animals as outlined by the competition rules and specific requirements, such as taking photos at particular angles to facilitate judging certain animals. Judges make decisions and leave comments on the online entries; participants can also make comments about their projects.
There will be no conference judging between the youth and judges. Some livestock classes, such as horse shows, will not be able to be done virtually because of access to equipment.
Livingston and Woodford County, which had county fairs scheduled in June and July, are in the process of hosting competitions virtually. So far, Lewis-Sibley said it seems as though parents and competitors have adapted to the new process, which includes uploading photos and videos of their projects to Fairentry.
“I think that considering this all started happening in March and they all had to start doing e-learning at school, I think it’s just become part of their normal environment,” Lewis-Sibley said. “I don’t think it was a surprise to many of our parents or youth.”
With the online transition, Lewis-Sibley said the experience will lose some of its ambiance.
“There’s just a lot of excitement and you can see it in the youth, and on that part the staff is really going to miss,” she said. “But this way the youth still get to exhibit the projects they’ve been working on all year long.
“We wanted to make this happen for them, that was the important part for us.”
Families that need internet access can visit the University of Illinois McLean County Extension office at 1615 Commerce Parkway in Bloomington.
Safety a priority
The county fair has been an annual event for more than 100 years. In 2019, more than 28,000 people attended the fair during its five-day run.
Mark Hines, president of the McLean County Fair, said the decision to cancel this year came after careful thought and was driven by concern for public health and challenges in adhering to social distancing protocols.
"The financial ramifications of hosting a reduced-capacity fair would be too harmful,” he said, “and we want to protect the ability of the McLean County Fair to continue for future generations.”
Hines said he understood the disappointment of regular attendees, as county fairs are time-honored traditions that bring together multiple generations of families like Yoder’s.
"For some, the fair is a place to catch up with people they see once a year,” he said. “For others, it is a place to watch a livestock show, walk through the thousands of 4-H projects, compete in the demolition derby, enjoy a concert, sample the food and much more."
Fair Manager Mike Swartz said the decision was necessary to protect the safety of thousands of people who normally attend the fair.
"This year presented us with multiple tough choices but we look forward to seeing everyone back in 2021 when it is safer for us to enjoy our favorite traditions together," Swartz said.
As separate summer events, the fair board is still planning its HogWild 5K for Aug. 2 and is working with the McLean County Health Department on a limited Junior Livestock Show for youth exhibitors and members in their household only.
The 2021 fair will be Aug. 4 through 8 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
