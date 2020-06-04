Air King Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

All employees have personal protective equipment such as mask, gloves and booties, as well as sanitation equipment and extra effort to keep customers and all employees safe.

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

At first some product availability was a slight issue but now all equipment is back to full availability.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

While all markets are slightly different, as a whole they are all the same: People and commercial businesses needing HVAC services and answering that call to solve the problems with outstanding service.

Why is shopping local so important?

We are all Central Illinois people, families and friends making new friends and always having such high value for all of our old customers as well, keeping our local economy strong and building strong relationships with local charities.