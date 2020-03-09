Albert Cashier, whose Civil War story has a Saunemin tie, featured at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

SPRINGFIELD — The fascinating story of Saunemin's Albert Cashier, a Civil War veteran who was born Jennie Hodgers, will be told Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
Hodgers took on the identity of Cashier before the outbreak of the Civil War. He enlisted with an Illinois regiment, fought for three years and continued life as a man for nearly 50 years after the war.
The library program is part of the Illinois History Forum. It will include facts about Cashier, from his childhood in Ireland to his bravery during the war to his life and death in Central Illinois.
The free event takes place at noon at the library, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to read “They Fought Like Demons,” a book about women combatants in the Civil War.
Cashier lived and worked as a man long before enlisting in the Union Army and his military comrades considered him a brave soldier. They visited him in his later years and testified for him when the federal government tried to cut off his military pension.
When he died at age 71, Cashier was given full military honors. He was buried in his uniform in Saunemin, in Livingston County.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
jasmine Mehalic, 14, Streator, a member of the Wide Awake Timberline 4-H Club,removed the saddle from her horse, Cowboy, after practicing for rodeo games Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
Fans blow to beat the heat as Grace Brown, 12, Flanagan, a member of the Flanagan Town & Country 4-H Club, helps her brother, Trevor, change the litter in their chicken cages Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair in Pontiac. The fair runs through 7:30 p.m. Saturday and includes a variety of exhibits, The Cincinnati Circus 7 p.m. Thursday, World Championship Rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday and demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. For a photo gallery, go to www.pantagraph.com.
Internationally recognized wood carver Steve Higgins of Kansas City, Mo., uses a chainsaw to carve a frog from a tree stump Wednesday at the fair. Higgins' work has been seen around the world and won him the 2014 U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture championship.
Photos: Country life still alive at Livingston County 4-H Fair
A multitude of contestant from across Livingston County brought their 4-H entries to Pontiac for the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER PHOTOS, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Natalie Zimmerman, 9, Pontiac, left, and Elena Krause, 10, Pontiac, both members of the Emmington Hotshots 4-H Club, wait to display their Cheviot sheep during competition Wednesday at the fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
All eyes were on 4-H judge Larry Martell of Ancona as he judged the vegetable plates Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Members of local 4-H clubs plaid a hand of cards while waiting to show their livestock Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ty Drach, 16, Pontiac, a member of the Fairbury Prairie Farmers 4-H Club, prepared his beef exhibit Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair. Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Josie Hart, 9, Cornell, a member of the Community Classic Clovers, and her mother, Susie, wash her hereford steer before judging Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dee Woodburn of Pontiac judges Laine Honeggar's 4-H floral entry Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contestants line up with their livestock entries for judging Wednesday at the Livingston County Ag Fair.
An Amtrak train that passed through Central Illinois and made a stop at the Bloomington-Normal Uptown Station was carrying a passenger that may test positive for the coronavirus. The woman was on the train to St. Louis.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash onto Interstate 55 Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.