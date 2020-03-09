Albert Cashier, whose Civil War story has a Saunemin tie, featured at Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

SPRINGFIELD — The fascinating story of Saunemin's Albert Cashier, a Civil War veteran who was born Jennie Hodgers, will be told Thursday at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Hodgers took on the identity of Cashier before the outbreak of the Civil War. He enlisted with an Illinois regiment, fought for three years and continued life as a man for nearly 50 years after the war.

The library program is part of the Illinois History Forum. It will include facts about Cashier, from his childhood in Ireland to his bravery during the war to his life and death in Central Illinois.

The free event takes place at noon at the library, 112 N. Sixth St., Springfield. Guests are welcome to bring their lunch. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to read “They Fought Like Demons,” a book about women combatants in the Civil War.

Cashier lived and worked as a man long before enlisting in the Union Army and his military comrades considered him a brave soldier. They visited him in his later years and testified for him when the federal government tried to cut off his military pension.

When he died at age 71, Cashier was given full military honors. He was buried in his uniform in Saunemin, in Livingston County.

