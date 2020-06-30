You are the owner of this article.
Aldi in Normal to offer curbside pickup
NORMAL — Aldi in Normal plans to begin offering curbside pickup by the end of July. 

The German-based discount grocery retailer will offer its full selection of Aldi brands and more for curbside pickup at its Greenbriar Drive location.

Aldi expanded curbside pickup options after successfully launching a grocery delivery pilot program in 2017. The curbside pickup option will be available in nearly 600 stores. 

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase," Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks.”

The retailer's U.S. operations are based in Batavia.

To order curbside pickup customers can visit shop.ALDI.us or use the Aldi mobile app. Customers can purchase an array of fresh produce and select a pickup time and location at checkout. 

Prices may vary depending on which platform customers use, and there will be additional fees applied for curbside and delivery orders. 

Aldi will offer designated parking spots for shoppers to pick up their groceries. An employee will load the groceries into the car.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

