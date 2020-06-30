Aldi in Normal to offer curbside pickup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Aldi in Normal plans to begin offering curbside pickup by the end of July.

The German-based discount grocery retailer will offer its full selection of Aldi brands and more for curbside pickup at its Greenbriar Drive location.

Aldi expanded curbside pickup options after successfully launching a grocery delivery pilot program in 2017. The curbside pickup option will be available in nearly 600 stores.

“Our Curbside Grocery Pickup pilot was quickly embraced by our customers and demand for this service has continued to increase," Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "We’re pleased to be bringing this service to customers across 35 states over the next several weeks.”

The retailer's U.S. operations are based in Batavia.