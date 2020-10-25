Animals, candy, costumes featured at Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular

BLOOMINGTON — For Tyler DeKnecht and his family, Sunday afternoon was a long time coming. His wife, Erin, and two-and-a-half year-old daughter, Amelia and five-year-old son, Vincent, were out doing something other than social distancing in their Bloomington home.

“The nice weather and the chance to see all of the animals brought us out here,” said Tyler, with a grin, facing temperatures in the middle 40s with a strong breeze.

“And the chance to get the kids into their costumes,” added Erin.

The Spooktacular was scaled back slightly this year, as reservations were required to keep within social distancing guidelines, but it didn’t matter, said Bonnie Williams of Bloomington, who says she comes with her family every year.