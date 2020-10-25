Animals, candy, costumes featured at Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular

BLOOMINGTON — For Tyler DeKnecht and his family, Sunday afternoon was a long time coming. His wife, Erin, and two-and-a-half year-old daughter, Amelia and five-year-old son, Vincent, were out doing something other than social distancing in their Bloomington home.
The family was at the annual Miller Park Zoo Spooktacular, an annual tradition where children in Halloween costumes enjoyed crafts, the animals and free candy.
“The nice weather and the chance to see all of the animals brought us out here,” said Tyler, with a grin, facing temperatures in the middle 40s with a strong breeze.
“And the chance to get the kids into their costumes,” added Erin.
The Spooktacular was scaled back slightly this year, as reservations were required to keep within social distancing guidelines, but it didn’t matter, said Bonnie Williams of Bloomington, who says she comes with her family every year.
“I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to have it this year,” she said, while visiting the Spooktacular with six members of her family. “I love Halloween and with this pandemic, it looks like the options are going to be few and far between. So, I am grateful for the zoo coming through and continuing with this because we all need it.”
The Spooktacular featured a scavenger hunt and every kid received a goody bag full of candy, crafts and treats.
“It was just good to get out and do something,” said Candace Bral, who was there with her family including husband Andrew, daughters Olivia and Emma and son, Owen. “It is good for the kids to be able to do something and they love the animals.”
Lisa Mueller and Jennifer Milligan brought five children, all dressed up in Halloween costumes.
“We are so happy that they could enjoy this and they are having a great time,” Mueller said.
Jeff Bryant and his wife, Denise, brought three-year-old Tyler with them for his first ever trip to the zoo.
“We wanted to come to the zoo all summer, but with the corona-thing, it made finding a good time to go nearly impossible,” Bryant said. “When this came up, we decided that it was the perfect time to go.”
Kristy Horjack of Bloomington brought her four-year-old son, Bill, dressed up as a cowboy, to the event, not knowing what the upcoming Halloween season will bring.
“Every day, I try to figure out what we are going to do next Saturday and I still don’t know,” she said. “Everyone is saying not to go trick-or-treating but as a kid, that is one of the best holidays. So, an event like this is safe and fun and if we get nothing else, at least we had this.”
