Another day of change: 12 more cases as Central Illinois gets ready to vote

BLOOMINGTON — A strange and somber Election Day is in store for Central Illinois Tuesday as coronavirus cases continue to climb.
The governor ordered a stop to any gathering with 50 or more people as businesses, schools and families scrambled to adjust to quickly changing rules.
Primary election polls will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some polling places were moved because of contagion concerns, and election authorities said more people than usual took advantage of voting early.
Twelve more coronavirus cases in Illinois were confirmed Monday, bringing the total to 105. The newest cases were in Peoria and Will counties, said the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In a news briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the election would go on as planned.
“This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders,” Pritzker said. “If we cancel these elections, when would you have an election?”
Tuesday also will be the first day for Pritzker's restaurant/bar closure order to take effect. Those businesses can offer curbside, carryout or delivery services, but customers can't dine in. Video gaming terminals were shut down Monday night.
Several business owners said they would defy the closure order, and law enforcement and municipal leaders tried to outline their next moves for those who flout the rules.
State Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, met with several dozen restaurateurs and bar owners to talk about the possibility of sales tax holidays and expedited jobless benefits, and an insurer warned business owners to check policy coverage before adding delivery services.
McLean County Unit 5 schools set up five places for its school families to pick up breakfast and sack lunches for students and United Way of McLean County announced plans for a $100,000 fund to help needy youth and families. CEO David Taylor said 12,000 local families earn above the poverty line but cannot afford basic necessities, and another 12,000 live in poverty.
The state closed all of its parks, recreation facilities and historic sites. Secretary of State Jesse White closed all driver's services facilities and gave people an extra 30 days to get new licenses, registrations and other documents. Normal closed its city hall and other offices, and Bloomington Public Library arranged to give books to patrons through a drive-up service.
The Illinois State Dental Society recommended, but did not insist, that dentists restrict appointments to emergencies only. Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital both instituted visitor limitations, following decisions made Saturday by OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and its children's hospital. BroMenn and Eureka also are limiting elective surgeries.
