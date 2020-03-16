Another day of change: 12 more cases as Central Illinois gets ready to vote

State Rep. Dan Brady, a Bloomington Republican, met with several dozen restaurateurs and bar owners to talk about the possibility of sales tax holidays and expedited jobless benefits, and an insurer warned business owners to check policy coverage before adding delivery services.

McLean County Unit 5 schools set up five places for its school families to pick up breakfast and sack lunches for students and United Way of McLean County announced plans for a $100,000 fund to help needy youth and families. CEO David Taylor said 12,000 local families earn above the poverty line but cannot afford basic necessities, and another 12,000 live in poverty.

The state closed all of its parks, recreation facilities and historic sites. Secretary of State Jesse White closed all driver's services facilities and gave people an extra 30 days to get new licenses, registrations and other documents. Normal closed its city hall and other offices, and Bloomington Public Library arranged to give books to patrons through a drive-up service.