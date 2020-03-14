Area Calendar: Open house and a benefit

An updated cancellation list is available at Pantagraph.com
Saturday
Early bird registration; Illinois State University Symposium on Ambulatory Care; June 5, ISU Alumni Center, Normal; keynote speaker: Angela Moss, assistant dean, Rush University College of Nursing; for healthcare professionals, educators, students; $75 through April 1; https://bit.ly/32VpBQL.
HCE Super Saturday; 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Pontiac Bible Church; host: Livingston and McLean County associations for Home and Community Education; 8 a.m. registration; speaker: Deon Maas, Fulton County HCE, on “My Australian Adventure”; other workshops; 815-842-1776.
Vrooman Mansion open house; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Vrooman Mansion, Bloomington; visitors can see cleaned and fully repaired stained glass windows.
You have free articles remaining.
Zeta Eta chapter, Delta Omicron; 2 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, Bloomington; program: Judy Mathieson and her woodwind studio students.
Family benefit; 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Lexington Community Center; benefits Tina and Danny Rodriguez of Colfax, who both have cancer; dinner, silent auctions, three bands; $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger; meal served 1-8 p.m.
Sunday
Registration, McLean County Arts Center Workshop: Polymer Clay; 1-1 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 4, Normal Public Library; ages 5–12 with adult; instructors from McLean County Arts Center; registration required; normalpl.org.
Registration, McLean County Arts Center Workshop: Pastel Basics; 6-8 p.m. April 6, Normal Public Library; teens and adults; McLean County Arts Center instructors; registration required; normalpl.org.
Tickets, Forest to Mansion Dinner; 3:30-7 p.m. April 26, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, Monticello; featuring seven chefs and brewers, including Destihl and Bakery & Pickle; space is limited; https://bit.ly/32QzaR0.
Friends of Justice4Rica Gospel Benefit; 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; benefits: Rica Rountree’s mother Anntionetta and Friends of Justice4Rica; music, meal (carry-out available), silent auction; $15.