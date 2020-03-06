Area Calendar: Pancakes and a how-to festival

Friday

Tickets, Yule Ball: A Magical Celebration; for all ages, 3-5 p.m.; for adults 21 and over, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Bloomington Country Club; $25; hosted by Normal Public Library Foundation; yuleballallages.eventbrite.com; yuleballadults.eventbrite.com.

Register, Woodford County Retired Teachers’ Association; 10 a.m. March 20, Maple Lawn Gathering Place, Eureka; program: Doug Strand, IRTA representative to TRS; lunch, $10.50; mail reservations by March 13, check payable to WCRTA, to Jane Roth, 905 Golfview Drive, Eureka, IL 61530.

BCAI- Breaking Chains and Advancing Increase School of Arts performance; 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; for Women’s History Month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday

Self-service electronics recycling; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal; McLean County residents only; list of acceptable items at www.normal.org.

Pancake & Sausage Breakfast fundraiser; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers; benefits: God’s Little Acre Preschool; donations accepted.