Area Calendar: Pancakes and a how-to festival

Friday
Tickets, Yule Ball: A Magical Celebration; for all ages, 3-5 p.m.; for adults 21 and over, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Bloomington Country Club; $25; hosted by Normal Public Library Foundation; yuleballallages.eventbrite.com; yuleballadults.eventbrite.com.
Register, Woodford County Retired Teachers’ Association; 10 a.m. March 20, Maple Lawn Gathering Place, Eureka; program: Doug Strand, IRTA representative to TRS; lunch, $10.50; mail reservations by March 13, check payable to WCRTA, to Jane Roth, 905 Golfview Drive, Eureka, IL 61530.
BCAI- Breaking Chains and Advancing Increase School of Arts performance; 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington; for Women’s History Month.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday
Self-service electronics recycling; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal; McLean County residents only; list of acceptable items at www.normal.org.
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast fundraiser; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers; benefits: God’s Little Acre Preschool; donations accepted.
Stories from India; 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; for kids of all ages; speakers: Sarita Singh, Shilpa Arya and Swati Sreejith.
How-To Festival; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Vespasian Warner Public Library District, Clinton; all ages; hands-on activities and demonstrations; 217-935-5174.