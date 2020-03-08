Area Calendar: Pancakes and book club

Sunday
Pancake and sausage breakfast; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department, Atlanta; by donation.
Soup buffet; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Middletown Presbyterian Church; $4-8; age 4 and under free; reserve soup, 217-968-7043.
Gospel Opry; 6 p.m. Sunday, West Twin Grove Christian Church, Bloomington; special guest: Jon Rapp.
You have free articles remaining.
Monday
Register, Book Club Kick Off – Bloomington Reads Kids’ Edition; 3-4 p.m. March 25-27, Bloomington Public Library Story Room; ideal grades 4 and 5; reading “White Bird” by R.J. Palacio; 309-828-6094 or bit.ly/BPLKidBookClub; part of 2020 Bloomington Reads programming series.
Register, Beginner Projects with Arduino Uno; 2-4 p.m. March 26, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required; space limited; bit.ly/BPLArduino326.
Register, Beginning Basket Weaving; 1-4 p.m. March 28, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required; space limited; teachers: Land of Lincoln Basketweavers Association members; age 15 and up; bit.ly/328BPLWeave or 309-828-6093.
Home Sweet Home Ministries Women's Auxiliary; 11:30 a.m. Monday, Billy Shelper Center, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington; noon potluck; speaker: Debbie Reece, director of client services at HSHM; bring guests; 309-824-3457.