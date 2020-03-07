Area Calendar: Stories from India and a soup buffet

Saturday
Self-service electronics recycling; 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal; McLean County residents only; list of acceptable items at www.normal.org.
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast fundraiser; 8-10 a.m. Saturday, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers; benefits: God’s Little Acre Preschool; donations accepted.
Stories from India; 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; for kids of all ages; speakers: Sarita Singh, Shilpa Arya and Swati Sreejith.
How-To Festival; 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Vespasian Warner Public Library District, Clinton; all ages; hands-on activities and demonstrations; 217-935-5174.
Sunday
Pancake and sausage breakfast; 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department, Atlanta; by donation.
Soup buffet; 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Middletown Presbyterian Church; $4-8; age 4 and under free; reserve soup, 217-968-7043.
Gospel Opry; 6 p.m. Sunday, West Twin Grove Christian Church, Bloomington; special guest: Jon Rapp.