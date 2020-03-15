Area Calendar 3/15/20

Sunday
Registration, McLean County Arts Center Workshop: Polymer Clay; 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 4, Normal Public Library; ages 5–12 with adult; instructors from McLean County Arts Center; registration required; normalpl.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Registration, McLean County Arts Center Workshop: Pastel Basics; 6-8 p.m. April 6, Normal Public Library; teens and adults; McLean County Arts Center instructors; registration required; normalpl.org.
Tickets, Forest to Mansion Dinner; 3:30-7 p.m. April 26, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, Monticello; featuring seven chefs and brewers, including Destihl and Bakery & Pickle; space is limited; https://bit.ly/32QzaR0.
Friends of Justice4Rica Gospel Benefit; 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Jazz Upfront, Bloomington; benefits: Rica Rountree’s mother Anntionetta and Friends of Justice4Rica; music, meal (carry-out available), silent auction; $15.
Cowboy Church; 6 p.m. Sunday, 220 E. Market St., Farmer City; guest, Bill Givens; meal, 5 p.m.