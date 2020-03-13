Area Calendar 3/13/20

Saturday
Early bird registration; Illinois State University Symposium on Ambulatory Care; June 5, ISU Alumni Center, Normal; keynote speaker: Angela Moss, assistant dean, Rush University College of Nursing; for healthcare professionals, educators, students; $75 through April 1; https://bit.ly/32VpBQL.
Zeta Eta chapter, Delta Omicron; 2 p.m. March 14, First Christian Church, Bloomington; program: Judy Mathieson and her woodwind studio students.
Family benefit; 1 to 11 p.m. March 14, Lexington Community Center; benefits Tina and Danny Rodriguez of Colfax, who both have cancer; dinner, silent auctions, three bands; $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger; meal served 1-8 p.m.