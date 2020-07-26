Area locations of tween retailer Justice to close as part of bankruptcy filing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORSYTH — Justice stores throughout Central Illinois are closing as part of the announced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy by parent company Ascena Retail Group.

Stores in Forsyth, Bloomington and Tuscola, as well as Champaign, Springfield and Peoria, have been identified for closure. The Justice brand, formerly Limited Too, is geared toward girls ages 7 to 14.

The New Jersey–based company said on its website that closing sales are underway and it could take 30 to 60 days from the filing date for a store to close.

Ascena, which also operates retailers Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey, filed for bankruptcy protection on July 23.

In addition to the closing of a “significant number” of Justice stores and some Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey locations, the company also announced that it is closing all Catherine stores, which includes locations in Champaign and Peoria. In addition, Ascena will close all of its stores in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

In all, the company said in court documents that it plans to "reduce their store fleet from approximately 2,800 stores to approximately 1,200 stores."