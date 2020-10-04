Art and Camille Taylor, Susan Hoblit named Philanthropists of the Year

Art Taylor has worked to increase communication between the community and police as a member of the Public Safety and Community Relations Board, a civilian review board established by the Bloomington City Council.

Camille Taylor has a nearly 20-year involvement with Not in Our Town (NIOT), whose mission is to stop hatred, address bullying and create a safer, more inclusive community. She is co-chair of the NIOT steering committee and Not in Our Schools, which she helped to launch in 2015.

Art Taylor retired from State Farm in 2017. Camille Taylor retired from Unit 5 in 2012. Both are elders at First Christian Church in Bloomington.

Art Taylor has received the Alpha Omicron Pi Outstanding Community Service Award. Camille Taylor, who has been an active member of several local organizations, has received numerous awards, including a 2001 YWCA McLean County Woman of Distinction Award and the City of Bloomington's Martin Luther King Jr. Award.