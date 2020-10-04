Art and Camille Taylor, Susan Hoblit named Philanthropists of the Year

BLOOMINGTON — Art and Camille Taylor of Bloomington and Susan Hoblit of Atlanta have been named 2020 Philanthropists of the Year by the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation.
They will be honored during a Philanthropy Celebration at noon Nov. 19 via Zoom.
Each year, the foundation honors someone for outstanding civic responsibility through philanthropic efforts; serving in leadership roles, providing vision and involving others in philanthropic activity; and voluntary commitment of time and contributions of financial resources.
The Taylors have worked to fight racism in Bloomington-Normal, seeking to improve race relations by leading trainings, serving on panels and presenting on the topic to various groups.
Art Taylor has worked to increase communication between the community and police as a member of the Public Safety and Community Relations Board, a civilian review board established by the Bloomington City Council.
Camille Taylor has a nearly 20-year involvement with Not in Our Town (NIOT), whose mission is to stop hatred, address bullying and create a safer, more inclusive community. She is co-chair of the NIOT steering committee and Not in Our Schools, which she helped to launch in 2015.
Art Taylor retired from State Farm in 2017. Camille Taylor retired from Unit 5 in 2012. Both are elders at First Christian Church in Bloomington.
Art Taylor has received the Alpha Omicron Pi Outstanding Community Service Award. Camille Taylor, who has been an active member of several local organizations, has received numerous awards, including a 2001 YWCA McLean County Woman of Distinction Award and the City of Bloomington's Martin Luther King Jr. Award.
Hoblit helped to create the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation's Endow Atlanta Fund, which has provided thousands of dollars for Atlanta projects in the past 10 years. She is chair of the Lincoln College board, has served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for children since 1998, helped to found The Baby Fold's Festival of Trees and helped to restart the Atlanta Community Band and has played in it for 29 years.
Hoblit also started a flower planting group, The Flower Buds, which maintains 40 containers of flowers in downtown Atlanta each summer.
Illinois Prairie Community Foundation also announced that it is accepting applications for grants in two categories until Oct. 30. Grant applications are at https://ilprairiecf.org/fall-grants.
The grants will support programs that benefit residents in McLean, DeWitt, Livingston and Logan counties. The Women to Women Giving Circle has $38,712 available to award in grants and Youth Engaged in Philanthropy has $11,680 available for grants.
Successful applicants would receive funding beginning in January. Applicants must represent a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization, a local unit of government, a school or college or a tax-exempt religious group. Programs must be available to residents of McLean, DeWitt, Livingston or Logan counties.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
