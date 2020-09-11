As McLean County fights COVID-19, some people are being hostile to contact tracers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County works to combat the spread of COVID-19, some people are making things harder by refusing to cooperate with contact tracers, health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday.

Contact tracers speak to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, identify their close contacts and notify those people, who are directed to quarantine to prevent the spread of the disease. McLean County is adding more contact tracers, with a goal of 40 by October, McKnight said.

But as the county's cases have surged in recent weeks, some uncooperative people are complicating matters, she said.

"Our information, what we go off of, is only as good as what we are given," McKnight said, speaking during a virtual news conference. "We have had individuals that have given even fake numbers whenever they’re being tested, or that they are hostile whenever they are called, or they report that they have no contacts or that they don’t work.

"Again, it’s important for us to be able to identify all close contacts to help them be quarantined and prevent further spread."