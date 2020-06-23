As society reopens, remain vigilant, head of McLean County Health Department advises

BLOOMINGTON — As you're lifting barbells, being served in restaurants and hitting the open road in the weeks to come, don't forget your hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing.
That's advice from Jessica McKnight and Cathy Coverston Anderson, administrator and assistant administrator of the McLean County Health Department, as the health department announced on Tuesday no new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Two more county residents have recovered from the novel virus, McKnight said.
That means the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 19 remained at 253; 227 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said.
Tuesday marked the 16th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
Tuesday's news happened three days before Illinois moves to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, meaning that health and fitness centers, movies and theaters, and museums and zoos can reopen under certain conditions and indoor dining may return to restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.
"We want to take gradual, slow steps in this process," McKnight warned. While everyone is excited to get back to a "normal" life, "we continue to caution everyone that COVID-19 is still present," she said.
McKnight advised everyone returning to gyms, restaurants and theaters to wear masks, maintain social distancing as much as possible and clean exercise equipment before and after using.
Asked whether Phase 4 would result in an increase in COVID cases in McLean County, McKnight said "You're likely to see little pockets or clusters, not a huge surge."
The recent uptick in cases resulted, in part, from people returning to McLean County after out-of-state travel and from social gatherings with friends, McKnight said.
As people are considering travel destinations, McKnight said "I would say be aware of what's going on and what they're experiencing there." Several southern and western states have experienced a recent surge in COVID cases.
Coverston Anderson advised that travelers have their own hand sanitizer, pack extra masks and social distance as much as possible. In addition, make sure that none of your travel companions is sick.
Tazewell County Health Department announced Tuesday two new cases, meaning that 115 Tazewell County residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March. Of the 115, 87 have recovered, 17 are at home in isolation, four are hospitalized and seven have died.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Tuesday that 132 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday released guidelines about what businesses and industries reopen Friday as the state moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
