As society reopens, remain vigilant, head of McLean County Health Department advises

Tuesday's news happened three days before Illinois moves to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, meaning that health and fitness centers, movies and theaters, and museums and zoos can reopen under certain conditions and indoor dining may return to restaurants. Phase 4 also allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.

"We want to take gradual, slow steps in this process," McKnight warned. While everyone is excited to get back to a "normal" life, "we continue to caution everyone that COVID-19 is still present," she said.

McKnight advised everyone returning to gyms, restaurants and theaters to wear masks, maintain social distancing as much as possible and clean exercise equipment before and after using.

Asked whether Phase 4 would result in an increase in COVID cases in McLean County, McKnight said "You're likely to see little pockets or clusters, not a huge surge."

The recent uptick in cases resulted, in part, from people returning to McLean County after out-of-state travel and from social gatherings with friends, McKnight said.