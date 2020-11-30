Association for Women in Communications seeking award nominations

Crystal Award nominations sought

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal chapter of the Association for Women in Communications is seeking nominations for its annual Crystal Award event.

The Crystal Awards honor McLean County women whose professional and personal efforts embody the idea of communication in three categories, Outstanding Woman in Communications, Innovation Award and Crystal Award.

Nominations deadline is Dec. 14. Information and nomination forms are at awcbn.org.

The awards event will be held virtually Feb. 25. Registration will open in December.

Food bank eyes Giving Tuesday

NORMAL — Midwest Food Bank, Normal, is seeking Giving Tuesday donations to support its Tender Mercies meals program. Giving Tuesday is the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

The goal is to provide 200,000 Tender Mercies meals to partnering nonprofit agencies. The nutritious rice and beans meal is a vital part of the COVID-19 and disaster relief efforts.

In 2020, 3.49 million meals have been packaged, up from 1.45 million meals last year. They are produced and packaged at the Morton division of Midwest Food Bank.