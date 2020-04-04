Assume anyone has COVID-19, McLean County Health Department says, as cases rise to 38

Graven said she didn't know exactly how many McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19 but it's "well over 300."

The health department said that 23 of the 38 people were isolated at home, seven had recovered, six were hospitalized (one in an intensive care unit) and two had died.

The health department had reported on Tuesday that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.

Of the 38 McLean County residents, 10 have been in their 60s, nine in their 70s, five in their 50s, five in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s and two in their 80s, according to the health department's website, health.mcleancountyil.gov.

The website further indicated that 65.8 percent of the McLean County residents who have tested positive have been female and 34.2 percent have been male.

Twelve of the 38 people who have tested positive are black.

"African-Americans have been disproportionately affected," Graven said. "It's too early to say why we're seeing it," she said, adding that the health department will make sure it's risk-reduction messages are getting out.