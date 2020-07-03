At Miller Park, a family celebrates the Fourth of July holiday — and being together

Lane's daughter and Elena's mom, Katie Ziomeck, 26, of Bloomington, said Fourth of July to her "usually means unity. I know that some people don't agree with that this year."

"But I think it should be a time of unity," Ziomeck said. "We're celebrating a time (July 4, 1776) when we were free. But not everyone was. I understand that. But, to me, it's still a national holiday."

Friday and Saturday are different for the Lane for family this year because they traditionally attend the Celebrate America concert at Miller Park, then the Fourth of July fireworks.

"We're definitely missing Celebrate America," Ziomeck said. "We've gone every year since it started.

"I know the kids are upset about the (canceling of the) fireworks. I'm not too upset about that," she said.

"I'm sad because Celebrate America and the fireworks were part of the Fourth of July for us," Lane said. "But today is Elena's birthday so she gets to pick things to do."