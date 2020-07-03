At Miller Park, a family celebrates the Fourth of July holiday — and being together

Editor's note: The Pantagraph is talking to people about how they're celebrating the Fourth of July holiday this year. Have an interesting story? Email allison.petty@lee.net.
BLOOMINGTON — Karen Lane and part of her extended family were celebrating several things on Friday while fishing at Miller Park lagoon in Bloomington:
Our nation's birthday, her granddaughter Elena Serrano's 8th birthday and just being together as a family.
"There were lots of months earlier this year when we didn't see each other," Lane said, referring to the statewide COVID-19 stay-at-home guidelines. The Lane family resumed get-togethers in June.
"It's time to celebrate that," she said.
"Fourth of July is a day for us to be thankful that we live in America," said Lane, 57, of Bloomington.
"We basically get to do what we want to do," despite the shelter-in-place orders in the spring when COVID-19 cases were on the rise in Illinois, she said.
Lane's daughter and Elena's mom, Katie Ziomeck, 26, of Bloomington, said Fourth of July to her "usually means unity. I know that some people don't agree with that this year."
"But I think it should be a time of unity," Ziomeck said. "We're celebrating a time (July 4, 1776) when we were free. But not everyone was. I understand that. But, to me, it's still a national holiday."
Friday and Saturday are different for the Lane for family this year because they traditionally attend the Celebrate America concert at Miller Park, then the Fourth of July fireworks.
"We're definitely missing Celebrate America," Ziomeck said. "We've gone every year since it started.
"I know the kids are upset about the (canceling of the) fireworks. I'm not too upset about that," she said.
"I'm sad because Celebrate America and the fireworks were part of the Fourth of July for us," Lane said. "But today is Elena's birthday so she gets to pick things to do."
"We're fishing, then we're eating lunch at Miller Park and then we're going bowling and then I don't know what I'm doing after that," Elena said while fishing.
"I caught seaweed!" Elena exclaimed.
Dan Shepherd of Bloomington, who was fishing elsewhere at the lagoon, drove by and asked Ziomeck, her daughter and step-children — Ethan Ziomeck, 16, Sophie Ziomeck, 14, and Lilly Ziomeck, 8 — whether they were having any luck fishing. When he found out they hadn't caught anything, he gave them two catfish that he'd caught.
Shepherd said he fishes for catfish frequently at Miller Park lagoon.
"Sometimes, I cook 'em and eat 'em but usually I give them to other people. Mainly I look for younger kids to give 'em to. It makes their day," Shepherd said.
Lane said "I'm just happy that we were able to come up with something meaningful for her (Elena). I didn't want her to feel cheated because of COVID."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
