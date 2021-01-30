 Skip to main content
Atlanta Dairy Queen to open Sunday
Atlanta Dairy Queen to open Sunday

Atlanta Truck Stop design

Atlanta Truck Stop design

ATLANTA — The first-ever Dairy Queen in Atlanta will open Sunday, the first piece of a $5.8 million project that will include a truck stop off of Interstate 55.

When completed, the full-service facility for truck drivers and vehicles, including a convenience store, a Dairy Queen restaurant and car wash, will be located on about eight acres at the Interstate 55 interchange on Atlanta's east side. It will mean 40 to 50 new full- and part-time jobs.

The DQ Grill & Chill will be locally owned by Bharat and Bishap Patel, a father and son, who have owned hotels in Logan County.

“Last year our family decided to take on a new opportunity and expand our business interests by entering the world of franchising,” said Bishap, Bharat’s son. “Since Dairy Queen is well loved and respected in our community of Atlanta, we decided to partner with the brand. The corporate team been very supportive, allowing us to have a smooth transition into the restaurant industry.”

Alongside his father, Bishap’s wife Jaimina will help manage the restaurant.

“The new Atlanta Truck Stop and Dairy Queen development was partially supported with funds from Atlanta’s TIF District. When these two new businesses open, each will generate additional TIF funds the city can use to partner with other developers, businesses, organizations and individuals on future economic development projects for the community,” said Bill Thomas, executive director of the Logan County Economic Development Partnership.

The truck stop project is the biggest private investment in Atlanta’s history and will become the largest private employer in the community, according to the city officials.

Thanks to relatively cooperative weather, the truck stop project has made progress toward completion over the fall and winter. Nearly all of the exterior work has been completed and the push is on to finish interior elements, Thomas said.

The City of Atlanta has built a new entrance and section of Empire Street to allow motorists access from the Route 66 bypass to the south side of the project. In addition, a new right-hand turn lane has been added to Empire Street on the project’s north side.

The Dairy Queen will open as a drive-thru only restaurant, following state and local COVID-19 guidelines. It will employ up to 15 people to start, with more expected to be added later.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238.

