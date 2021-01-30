Atlanta Dairy Queen to open Sunday

ATLANTA — The first-ever Dairy Queen in Atlanta will open Sunday, the first piece of a $5.8 million project that will include a truck stop off of Interstate 55.

When completed, the full-service facility for truck drivers and vehicles, including a convenience store, a Dairy Queen restaurant and car wash, will be located on about eight acres at the Interstate 55 interchange on Atlanta's east side. It will mean 40 to 50 new full- and part-time jobs.

The DQ Grill & Chill will be locally owned by Bharat and Bishap Patel, a father and son, who have owned hotels in Logan County.

“Last year our family decided to take on a new opportunity and expand our business interests by entering the world of franchising,” said Bishap, Bharat’s son. “Since Dairy Queen is well loved and respected in our community of Atlanta, we decided to partner with the brand. The corporate team been very supportive, allowing us to have a smooth transition into the restaurant industry.”

Alongside his father, Bishap’s wife Jaimina will help manage the restaurant.