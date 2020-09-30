Atlanta library ex-trustee cleared of wrongdoing, reports show

ATLANTA — A former trustee of the Atlanta Public Library said he is happy to move on after the release of reports showing he and the library board did not commit criminal activity in a deal that involved his property.
Bill Thomas was cleared in finalized reports from the FBI, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office and the Illinois Liquor Commission obtained this week by The Pantagraph. The reports involve allegations related to a $25,000 Live & Learn Grant that the Secretary of State's Office had awarded the library in 2015.
Thomas, also the executive director of the Lincoln and Logan County Economic Development Partnership, was interviewed on at least three different occasions by investigators from the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Revenue and FBI.
The state had ordered the library to repay the money in 2017, but a hearing officer for the Secretary of State's Office reversed that decision after a 2018 hearing.
The office declined further comment for this story.
“I knew there was nothing I could say that would result in anything more than a he-said/she-said situation, so I simply had to wait until there was proof,” Thomas said this week. “It was very frustrating because it turned into a personal attack on my family and some who were friends of mine, and a fine institution in the Atlanta Library, which did nothing wrong, either. But everything is fine, now.”
Thomas owned a company called Teleologic Learning Center which owned a Union Hall, a building that the library wanted and Thomas was willing to sell. Because he sat on the library board, Thomas said he sought legal counsel about whether the transaction could take place without creating a conflict of interest problem.
“I was advised in writing that as long as I absented myself from meetings where that issue was discussed, and to not vote on any matters pertaining to that issue, I would be fine," he said. "So that is the way we proceeded.”
In its grant application, library officials said more space was necessary because there was no room for growth for current programming despite rising demand. The state ordered the library to repay the money after learning of plans to use the grant to renovate the building that Thomas still owned, sparking the investigation.
Library officials had agreed to lease the building for 20 years, satisfying a term in requirements of the Live and Learn grant for proof of a longstanding commitment to a property. State officials say there is no proof the library made payments to Thomas, however, thereby voiding terms of the lease.
Without a long-term lease in effect, the grant requirements were not satisfied, prompting state officials to ask for the money back.
The grant money was used to renovate the facility and provide access to the building next door, the Atlanta Museum and Palms Grill Café. Both are run by the Atlanta Public Library District.
The Palms Grill Café closed in August, after the effects of the coronavirus pandemic left its management “no choice” but to shut down.
The library still owns the building and its contents. Union Hall now houses a visitor’s welcome center, a craft area used for children’s and adult programming for the library, and a large event hall that can be rented out by local residents.
Attorneys Matthew DiCianni and Steve Mahrt, with Chicago firm Ancel Glink, represented the library at a 2018 hearing with the Secretary of State’s Office. They argued that Thomas and other board members had been advised there would be no conflict of interest or legal violations as long as Thomas took three steps: fully disclosing his ownership interest in the building, abstain from any discussion or debate on the lease of the property and recuse himself from the board’s vote.
“Mr. Thomas never intended to profit off of this arrangement and never actually did, as he ended up making a significant donation to the library,” DiCianni said.
Thomas said that he was happy the situation has ended and documentation supporting his position has been released. “That is what I have been waiting for and what I knew was out there," he said. "I am just very glad to finally see it and have others see it, too.”
Library Director Cathy Maciariello said everyone is satisfied with the decision.
“We are happy this is all behind us, and we are busy working to ensure that the Library and Museum continue to serve the community in creative and meaningful ways,” she said.
Expansion of Bloomington Public Library raises questions
090819-blm-loc-11publibrary
090819-blm-loc-2publibrary
090819-blm-loc-1publibrary
090819-blm-loc-3publibrary
090819-blm-loc-4publibrary
Play time
090819-blm-loc-6publibrary
090819-blm-loc-8publibrary
090819-blm-loc-9publibrary
090819-blm-loc-10publibrary
090919-blm-loc-2bllibrary
090919-blm-loc-3bllibrary
090919-blm-loc-1bllibrary
090919-blm-loc-4bllibrary
090919-blm-loc-5bllibrary
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.