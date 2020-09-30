Atlanta library ex-trustee cleared of wrongdoing, reports show

ATLANTA — A former trustee of the Atlanta Public Library said he is happy to move on after the release of reports showing he and the library board did not commit criminal activity in a deal that involved his property.

Bill Thomas was cleared in finalized reports from the FBI, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office and the Illinois Liquor Commission obtained this week by The Pantagraph. The reports involve allegations related to a $25,000 Live & Learn Grant that the Secretary of State's Office had awarded the library in 2015.

Thomas, also the executive director of the Lincoln and Logan County Economic Development Partnership, was interviewed on at least three different occasions by investigators from the Illinois State Police, Illinois Department of Revenue and FBI.

The state had ordered the library to repay the money in 2017, but a hearing officer for the Secretary of State's Office reversed that decision after a 2018 hearing.

The office declined further comment for this story.