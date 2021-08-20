 Skip to main content
Atlanta plans circus, Car Cruise-In for September

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta will host two events during the first week of September. 

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will take place Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Atlanta Ballfields. There will be an opportunity from 9:30 to 10 a.m. to watch the raising of the big top and receive a free tour.

Heartland takes adult ed signups on the road with Bloomington Library Bookmobile

Circus performances will be at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors and children, and free for children younger than 2. Tickets the day of the show will be $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Tickets can be purchased at cmcircus.com.

Additionally, a Car Cruise-In is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, at 114 SW Arch St. There will be an informal Cars & Coffee event from 8 to 10 a.m. where cruisers can drive through or park and walk to Sip Shack for coffee or pastries. The Corvette Cruise-In will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free to attend, but may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. It is recommended that attendees bring foldable chairs. 

Check-in begins at 10 a.m. at the blue tent. Participants will complete a form to place on their dash for attendees to see the make, model and year, and in turn receive a commemorative souvenir. 

Participants may join the cruise-in at any time. The sign-in table will be open until 1:45 p.m.

For more information, contact tourismatlantail@gmail.com or 217-871-7557.

