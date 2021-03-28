 Skip to main content
Atlanta sportswriter Dave Kindred to be featured on '60 Minutes' Sunday at 7
Atlanta sportswriter Dave Kindred to be featured on '60 Minutes' Sunday at 7

2014

A 2014 photo of Dave Kindred, right, and his wife, Cheryl, who met at Atlanta High School and have been married for 59 years. Dave Kindred, an acclaimed journalist and author, will be featured in an upcoming segment of "60 Minutes."

 Jim Benson

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s acclaimed sportswriter Dave Kindred will have his own story aired Sunday night on CBS television’s "60 Minutes," the network announced Wednesday.

Kindred, a native of the small Logan County city, spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim at the old Palms Grill Cafe in Atlanta a few weeks ago

The two-hour conversation will become a 12-minute segment airing at 7 p.m. Sunday on the long-running interview program. 

WATCH THE CLIP HERE

2016

Kindred

The Illinois Wesleyan graduate and former Pantagraph reporter took his talents to the Louisville Courier-Journal in the 1960s and launched a career that took him across the country. The Pantagraph provided clips for the segment.

For more than 50 years he covered the biggest games and biggest names in sports, including numerous Super Bowls, World Series, Masters Tournaments and hundreds of interviews with Muhammad Ali.

Along the way he became one of the most decorated sportswriters, even earning the title of National Sports Media Hall of Famer. Kindred also recently released a book, "Leave Out the Tragic Parts."

“The producer called me one day and asked if I’d be interested in being a subject on ’60 Minutes,’” Kindred told The Pantagraph this month. “What are you going to say to that?”

DAVE KINDRED BOOK

Dave Kindred's new book, "Leave Out The Tragic Parts," explores the life and death of his grandson Jared Kindred, who died in 2014 at age 25 after a life of hopping trains and alcohol addiction.

According to CBS, Kindred’s feature will include talk of the most recent leg of his storied career: beat writer for the Morton Lady Potters girls basketball team.

Kindred, now 79, has spent the last decade covering the high school team since relocating back to Central Illinois.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

