Attention, tiny house fans: 2 Central Illinois nonprofits are holding a raffle for one

NORMAL — Ready to join the trend of tiny-home living?
Two local nonprofit organizations are hoping to benefit from the raffle for a tiny house valued at $50,000.
The Midwest Food Bank and Spread Truth Ministries are both set to benefit from the money from raffle tickets, which are $75 each or $195 for three, with 2,000 tickets available. Residents got a look at the house by Mike Gilmore, a home builder and Realtor, on Saturday outside the food bank's Normal location.
Gilmore constructed the house on a Mac-Lander 14,000-pound trailer, which is 220 square feet. It includes a loft with space for a queen-sized mattress and is 13 feet, 3 inches tall; 8 feet, 6 inches wide; and 20 feet long. Its loft has space for a queen-sized mattress.
"Tiny House, Big Impact" is the theme of the raffle, with the winning ticket being drawn Aug. 28.
