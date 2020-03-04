LINCOLN — The communities of Princeville; Pulaski, Wis.; and Urbana are mourning the loss of three men who perished Tuesday when their small plane crashed just west of Lincoln.

In a statement, Illinois State Police identified the men as pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville; and passengers Matthew R. Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin G. Chapman, 30, of Urbana.

The plane had departed from Bloomington and crashed at 8:49 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the interstate crosses state routes 10-121.

Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center, Bloomington.

As previously reported, authorities continue to examine wreckage and records, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board leading the investigation.

Synergy, 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.

Mitch Janssen

Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University in 2019.

At Bradley, he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team. As a senior in 2019, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks, before ending the season 25th with the third-best season earned run average in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletes.

Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.

He was based out of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

Bradley University Athletics released the following statement on Facebook: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”

Destroyed on impact

The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels. Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.

Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said the plane was downed at mile marker 126. No other vehicles were involved.

The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Sierra Henry, Maria Nagle, David Proeber, Lenore Sobota and Paul Swiech contributed to this report.

