Lincoln firefighters wash down fuel after the crash of a small airplane in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
Mitch Janssen posted this photo on Christmas Day at O'Hare.
Wendy Coit-Remington, store manager for the Dunkin' store at 3089 Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, describes how she saw smoke shortly after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The scene of a small plane crash in Lincoln is shown Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Federal investigators are determining what caused the plane to crash into Interstate 55.
This image, shared by WICS TV in Springfield, shows flames from a plane crash Tuesday morning just outside Lincoln.
Allyson Altsheu, branch manager of World Finance Loan & Tax Service in Lincoln, was driving to work Tuesday morning when she saw 15 police cars, four fire trucks and two ambulances at the scene of the plane crash.
Lincoln firefighters set up a tent to block a view of the victims from the freeway after a small airplane crashed in the southbound lane of I-55 over Illinois 121 in Lincoln Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020. Officials say three people were killed in the crash.
A Cessna 172 is shown in this file photo.
A passerby in Lincoln shot this cellphone photo of the plane crash site in Lincoln.
Synergy, 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near Central Illinois Regional Airport.
Mitch Janssen
Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University in 2019.
At Bradley, he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team. As a senior in 2019, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks, before ending the season 25th with the third-best season earned run average in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletes.
Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.
He was based out of the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.
Bradley University Athletics released the following statement on Facebook: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”
The single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172 crashed hundreds of yards from a string of restaurants, gas stations and motels. Onlookers reported hearing a "boom" and saw black smoke. First responders said the plane was engulfed in fire; the FAA said the Cessna was destroyed on impact.
Chris Buse, chief of the Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District, said the plane was downed at mile marker 126. No other vehicles were involved.
The interchange, on the city's western outskirts, is flanked on the west by cornfields and timber, and on the east by several restaurants and hotels.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Mitch Janssen, who died in a plane crash outside Lincoln on Tuesday, is being remembered as "a great person, a great teammate and a great role model."
