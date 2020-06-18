B&B Awards and Recognition: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

We are now working two full-time employees at a time in the store, because of shared working areas and have implemented better electronic communication to keep projects going.

All employees are wearing masks with customers and self monitoring their own health. There is extra hand washing, hand sanitizing and cleaning of areas in the store. We are asking customers to wear masks, but also provide them. In addition, we have plexiglass stands on the counters and clean after each customer comes in.

We are doing curbside pickup for finished projects. We are also doing engraving brought in the store with a three-day hold on those items before we work on them. Employees are working reduced hours at this time, but because of a COVID loan and savings, we have paid them full wages, hoping we will bounce back and really just wanting to take care of our employees at this time. Through all of this, our employees' safety and well being has been first in all decisions we have made.

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?