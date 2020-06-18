You are the owner of this article.
B&B Awards and Recognition: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business
FOCUS ON BUSINESS

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link

Name: B&B Awards and Recognition 

Address: 1210 Towanda Ave, Ste. 9, Bloomington

Phone number: 309-828-9698

Website: b-bawards.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday trough Friday 

Who answered these questions? Tricia Shaw, CRM General Manager

Tell us about your business.

We engrave and make awards, including plaques, trophies, acrylic and glass awards. We make name badges, small signage and memorial items. We also take in customer items to be engraved. Our specialty is engraving and giving a superior product.

In addition, we sell promotional products and bronze castings. We have quick turnaround and personalized service. Our business is able to sustain four full-time employees and three part-time employees, and we have been in business since 1997.

A sign at B&B Awards and Recognition advertises curbside services. 

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

We are now working two full-time employees at a time in the store, because of shared working areas and have implemented better electronic communication to keep projects going.

All employees are wearing masks with customers and self monitoring their own health. There is extra hand washing, hand sanitizing and cleaning of areas in the store. We are asking customers to wear masks, but also provide them. In addition, we have plexiglass stands on the counters and clean after each customer comes in.

We are doing curbside pickup for finished projects. We are also doing engraving brought in the store with a three-day hold on those items before we work on them. Employees are working reduced hours at this time, but because of a COVID loan and savings, we have paid them full wages, hoping we will bounce back and really just wanting to take care of our employees at this time. Through all of this, our employees' safety and well being has been first in all decisions we have made.

B&B Awards and Recognition

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

The closure came during our busiest month of the year — April, which we took a 90% loss. It's like a regular retailer losing their Christmas sales. It is a challenge waiting for customers to come back and worrying as we see so many large events canceled that would have had awards purchased to be given out. 

We do a lot of business to business, and with other small businesses being closed, there is little hiring and then purchase of name badges, etc. With schools being closed and spring/summer sports canceled, we lost a large percentage of our school business. Besides business loss, we have missed our customers and working together as a full team.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

We have had enjoyed a very diverse community with a great mixture of small and large businesses that rely on each other and the community for support. The variety of projects we do echoes the diversity that we have in this community. I believe we have a community focus of making purchases locally and taking care of each other. As we have come back into the store, we have had customers that have been happy to see us and worried about us and that makes my heart full.

Why is shopping local so important?

Small businesses are here when you need them, if you don't support them, they won't be here in the future. Local businesses can often work quicker, can do amazing things and they are the ones out their supporting ball teams, school and nonprofit fundraisers. There are so many very generous business owners in this community. We are also able to take care of our customers in a way that online companies could never compete with.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

