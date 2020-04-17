B-N Water Reclamation District pushes forward following explosion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Operations at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District are "OK" and moving forward after an explosion Thursday morning damaged a building and left an employee with minor injuries.

An apparent gas leak inside the control and boiler room caused the explosion shortly after 8 a.m., said Randolph Township Fire District Fire Chief Randy Richards. A damage estimate hasn't been determined.

“The building that manages our sludge and our gas production is out of commission,” district Executive Director Randy Stein said Friday. “We are managing things a little differently and we are meeting (Friday) about how we are going to handle this on Monday. We have some people we are going to talk with about transporting some of our sludge to the west plant for what is called stabilization. We are OK.”