B-N YMCA, Eastview, Home Sweet Home, Midwest Food Bank respond to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomington-Normal YMCA suspended, effective 5 p.m. Monday, all fitness and aquatics programs through March 29 so the YMCA can transition its focus to serving as an emergency child care program.
Meanwhile, Home Sweet Home Ministries announced changes to its Bread for Life Food Co-op and Eastview Christian Church expanded its after-school program, in collaboration with Western Avenue Community Center, in response to school closures.
The YMCA announced its change Monday afternoon. The emergency child care program will be for students from kindergarten through fifth grade, not to exceed 50 children. The program is intended for working parents on the front lines of combating the virus, including health care workers and first responders.
More information about registering for this new program can be found at www.bnymca.org/programs/school-break-days/.
The suspension involves group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kid Care, team practices, youth programs and swim lessons.
"Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals, we are transitioning our YMCA to support doctors, nurses, technicians and medical staff to caring for their children during this crisis," YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Eastview Christian Church expanded its after-school program, in collaboration with Western Avenue Community Center at 401 W. Union St., Bloomington, to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday to accommodate participants in light of school closures, said Mark Dossett, director of local outreach.
Home Sweet Home Ministries Bread for Life Food Co-op, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, will provide pre-packaged food boxes for anyone in need beginning Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said.
"We want to make sure that people who find themselves in need as a result of this crisis can access food," Burgess said. Co-op hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Midwest Food Bank Bloomington-Normal, responding to requests from assistance from The Salvation Army, sent one semi-trailer load of family food boxes to the Chicago area on Monday and one load each will be leaving soon for Boston and Philadelphia, Executive Director Tara Ingham said.
As of Monday afternoon, 105 people in Illinois have had confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus, including people in Peoria, Champaign and Woodford counties.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.