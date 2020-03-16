B-N YMCA suspends fitness programs, converts to emergency child care

BLOOMINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomington-Normal YMCA suspended, effective 5 p.m. Monday, all fitness and aquatics programs through March 29 so the YMCA can transition its focus to serving as an emergency child care program.
The YMCA announced the change Monday afternoon. The emergency child care program will be for students from kindergarten through fifth grade, not to exceed 50 children.
The program is intended for working parents on the front lines of combating the virus, including health care workers and first responders.
More information about registration for this new program can be found at www.bnymca.org/programs/school-break-days/.
The suspension involves group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kid Care, team practices, youth programs and swim lessons.
"Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals, we are transitioning our YMCA to support doctors, nurses, technicians and medical staff to caring for their children during this crisis," YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken said in a statement. "We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don't have to worry that their children are in a safe place as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time."
On Friday night, YWCA McLean County's Young Wonders Early Learning and Youth Development announced that it would remain open but the campus would be closed to the general public.
Parents and caregivers of children who attend Young Wonders at an elementary school and wish for them to receive full-day care are asked to call 309-662-7826.
All care will take place at the YWCA, 1201 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington. Accommodations are being made on a first-come, first-served basis.
As of Monday afternoon, Central Illinois cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been in Peoria, Champaign and Woodford counties.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.