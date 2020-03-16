B-N YMCA suspends fitness programs, converts to emergency child care

BLOOMINGTON — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomington-Normal YMCA suspended, effective 5 p.m. Monday, all fitness and aquatics programs through March 29 so the YMCA can transition its focus to serving as an emergency child care program.

The YMCA announced the change Monday afternoon. The emergency child care program will be for students from kindergarten through fifth grade, not to exceed 50 children.

The program is intended for working parents on the front lines of combating the virus, including health care workers and first responders.

More information about registration for this new program can be found at www.bnymca.org/programs/school-break-days/.

The suspension involves group exercise classes, sports, senior activities, Kid Care, team practices, youth programs and swim lessons.