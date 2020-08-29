 Skip to main content
Back the Blue rally, counter protest planned for Sunday in Bloomington
Back the Blue rally, counter protest planned for Sunday in Bloomington

Back the Blue Rally
BLOOMINGTON — A rally to support law enforcement is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at GE/Union Park in Bloomington, while a counter protest is scheduled across the street.

The Back the Blue Central Illinois Rally will be held at the park at 2 p.m. Sunday. Sponsors encourage the public to bring banners, signs and flags to show support for the men and women in blue.

The guest speakers include Mark Curran, the former Lake County sheriff and current Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Dick Durbin; Darren Bailey, the Republican member of the Illinois House of Representatives for the 109th district in Southern Illinois, who has challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker in lawsuits regarding executive orders pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic; and David Quinn, a retired law enforcement officer.

021620-blm-loc-1gop

Former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran will speak at Sunday's Back the Blue Central Illinois Rally at GE/Union Park in Bloomington.

Organizers describe it as a “pep rally kind of fun.”

Across the street, in response to the rally, a group of activists and community members are seeking to hold a peaceful counter-rally, said Sonny Garcia in a statement released to the media on Friday.

“Expect to see signs and hear progressive-minded individuals speak their minds on social justice, police brutality, and systematic racism, both on a local and national level,” he said.

Sonny Garcia

Sonny Garcia speaks in support of a graduated income tax during a demonstration Aug. 11 outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

“The thin blue line represents a code of silence that is prevalent in every police precinct and police union across the country,” said Austin Willis of Bloomington, one of the organizers of the county protest. “This unwritten code is a deterrent to healing the relationship between the police and communities of color. We are demanding that individuals within the police force come forward about brutality and racism within their ranks the moment it happens, and work together to hold officers accountable to truly begin to repair community relationships.”

Local law enforcement, B-N chapter of NAACP and Not In Our Town hold rally

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

