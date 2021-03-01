Beard named Heartland Community College CTE associate director

Beard named Heartland CTE associate director

NORMAL — Sienna Beard has been named associate director of career and technical education (CTE) at Heartland Community College, Normal.

The creation of the role is part of the college’s plan to support the area’s workforce. She will be responsible for leading recruitment, advisement and student engagement efforts for the CTE division, which includes industrial technology, digital media, business technology, computer networking, and health programs.

The position is partially funded through an Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) CTE Improvement Grant.

Music scholarship applications available

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Symphony Orchestra Guild of Bloomington-Normal is accepting applications for private lesson music scholarships from McLean County music students in grades 8 to 11 who play an orchestral instrument or piano. Application deadline is April 12.

Auditions will be April 18. Three scholarships for $300 to $500 will be awarded.

Information and application are at ilsymphony.org or call 217-454-1230.

