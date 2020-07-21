Beer labels to feature Miller Park Zoo animals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Local breweries are creating limited edition beers to raise money for Miller Park Zoo.

Destihl, Keg Grove, Lil Beaver and White Oak Brewery will have labels featuring different animals from the zoo. A portion of proceeds will go to the Miller Park Zoological Society to make up for money lost because the annual Brews at the Zoo fundraiser was canceled by COVID.

The event started in 2006 and grew each year, with attendance hitting 600 in 2019.

“When it became apparent that having that many people at the zoo this year was not an option, we pivoted to Brews FOR the Zoo,” said Paula Pratt, Miller Park Zoological development director. “We want to continue to engage and support the local breweries as well as keep the conversation on work of the zoo top of mind with the community.”

Labels will be announced weekly starting with a launch event on July 31 at Keg Grove, 712 E. Empire St. in Bloomington.

White Oak, 1801 Industrial Park Dr., Normal, will follow on Aug. 7. Lil Beaver, 5 Finance Dr., Bloomington, will host on Aug. 14 and Destihl, 1200 Greenbriar Dr., Normal, on Aug. 21.