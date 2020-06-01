Begin to address anger by listening: Not In Our Town leader

BLOOMINGTON — A solution to addressing the anger that boiled over in Bloomington-Normal overnight Sunday begins with listening.
"Violence often happens when people don't feel they are being heard," said Mike Matejka, chair of Not In Our Town (NIOT), a Bloomington-Normal initiative that for 25 years has tried to build a safe and welcoming community and to stop hate.
"It behooves us as a community to open doors and begin dialogues — including with people who want to vent — to hear their fears and frustrations," Matejka said.
Matejka spoke with The Pantagraph on Monday several hours after looting and vandalism damaged businesses in Bloomington-Normal.
The looting and vandalism was several hours after a Sunday evening rally in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center attended by about 1,000 people and sponsored by NIOT and the Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP.
The rally was to discuss racial tensions prompted by the death of George Floyd, a black man, after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck even after Floyd said "I can't breathe" in Minneapolis on May 25. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in the United States.
The police officer has been charged with murder but protesters have demanded that three other officers who were at the scene also be prosecuted. All four have been fired.
Matejka said the NIOT steering committee would be meeting to discuss how NIOT can respond to what's happening locally and nationally.
But Matejka said any solution should begin with community leaders listening.
"We should go to their space and listen," he said. "Their anger and frustration needs to be let out first, then we can move forward together," have constructive dialogue and "look toward solutions."
"We can't always solve the nation's problems," he said. "We can try to build community here so people don't feel targeted for who they are."
"We have had community police forums before," Matejka said. "Our local law enforcement have sincerely tried to listen. But it needs to be a thorough and ongoing process."
"We all need to take a deep breath and look at these issues," he said. "We probably will never solve everyone's situation to everyone's satisfaction but, if we chip away to restore community, that's progress."
To people who participated in the unrest, Matejka said "I cannot necessarily know the depths of your anger and frustrations but we, as a community, need to hear that."
Then, energy can be used "to help us to make constructive change together," Matejka said. "This is hard work and this is long-term work."
This story will be updated.
