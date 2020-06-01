Begin to address anger by listening: Not In Our Town leader

The police officer has been charged with murder but protesters have demanded that three other officers who were at the scene also be prosecuted. All four have been fired.

Matejka said the NIOT steering committee would be meeting to discuss how NIOT can respond to what's happening locally and nationally.

But Matejka said any solution should begin with community leaders listening.

"We should go to their space and listen," he said. "Their anger and frustration needs to be let out first, then we can move forward together," have constructive dialogue and "look toward solutions."

"We can't always solve the nation's problems," he said. "We can try to build community here so people don't feel targeted for who they are."

"We have had community police forums before," Matejka said. "Our local law enforcement have sincerely tried to listen. But it needs to be a thorough and ongoing process."

"We all need to take a deep breath and look at these issues," he said. "We probably will never solve everyone's situation to everyone's satisfaction but, if we chip away to restore community, that's progress."