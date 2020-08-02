Beloved Withers librarian instilled lifelong love of reading, writing in Bloomington kids

Some may assume that children only look forward to seeing their teachers when they return to school in the fall (whether in-person or online in this day and age). However, many students may be most excited to see their school’s librarian again. One local librarian who was held in such high regard by children and adults alike was Clara Louise Kessler, the longtime children’s librarian at Withers Public Library (predecessor of today's Bloomington Public Library).
Louise (as she was known to most) Kessler had a lifelong interest in books, songs and children. She was born in Warren, Illinois, in 1893. Her father moved the family to Normal in 1898 after a business trip to the area, which must have left an impression on him. Kessler recalled later in life that her parents thought that by moving the family to Normal, they would obtain better educational facilities for their children (Normal was the home to both Illinois State Normal University and the Model Training School).
After graduating from ISNU with her teaching degree in 1915, Kessler began working with children as a kindergarten teacher that fall at the Day Nursery and Settlement Association. Founded in 1908, this private day care and kindergarten provided a safe place for working mothers to leave their children during the day.
In 1919, after four years of teaching, Kessler embarked on a 33-year career as the head children’s librarian at Withers. Her mission was not only to present the very best children’s literature and encourage its enjoyment, but also to create an environment that would stimulate children’s imaginations, inspire children to freely express themselves, and help children grow into adults who would help build a better Bloomington.
During the first 18 months of Kessler leading the children’s department, it began to earn a reputation as a “mecca for little folk” that offered a wide variety of programs for children of all ages. Throughout her career, she wrote and directed plays for children, offered lectures for boys on Saturday evenings, held birdhouse contests in the spring, hosted a club in the winter for junior high girls, and offered instructive games.
Special exhibits for children were frequently created and displayed throughout the library, which stood at the corner of Washington and East streets in downtown Bloomington. Game and story hours were held during the summer months. Picture shows (using an opaque projector) accompanied by the reading of a story were also presented for children in first through fourth grades. The diversity of the activities she created for children was a credit to the originality that she brought to her work as children’s librarian.
Kessler is pictured with some of her young library patrons, Ruth and Robert McNabb, during the annual Spring Book Festival. Held in May, the Spring Book Festival annually attracted hundreds of children to Withers between 1940 and 1952. In 1944, Kessler anticipated a long line of children eager to check out the 100 new books that were to be released on the first day of the festival. Titles included "Timothy has Ideas," "Three Gay Tales from Grimm," "Giants and Witches and a Dragon or Two," and "Uncle Sam’s Army and How It Fights." Kessler was always happy to help her young readers select titles to help nurture their minds and imaginations.
When Kessler came to Withers in 1919, 34,367 books were checked out by students in the community. By 1940, that number had increased exponentially to 126,859 books.
Kessler credits some of this growth to the work of publishers “re-editing the classics in beautifully illustrated volumes” and giving more attention to the publication of “worthwhile new books.” She also stated that when children were given the freedom to choose their own books from the shelves, they seemed to “instinctively find the volumes that best appeal to them” and that made them want to read more.
According to The Pantagraph, a concerted effort had been made during those 20 years to “bring children and good literature together, and with the results shown, staff members now say that this 20-year dream has come true.”
By 1944, nearly 3,000 children had library cards and of those children, Kessler stated that the majority of them were in the fifth and sixth grades. To her credit and despite her modesty, Kessler had much to do with this milestone achievement.
The McLean County Museum of History collects and preserves countless photos. Thanks to a second $250,000 grant received from the Institute of Museum and Library Science (IMLS) last fall, the museum is in the process of digitizing another 50,000 negatives from the Pantagraph Negative Collection, which consists of well over 1 million negatives. The latest batch of digitized images are primarily from the 1940s. This grant has allowed the museum to continue the labor-intensive project of digitizing, organizing and researching this treasure trove of local history.
If not for this project, we may have never discovered images of Clara Louise Kessler doing what she did best — fostering a love of reading in the hearts and minds of the children in her community.
Pieces of our Past is a weekly column by the McLean County Museum of History.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.