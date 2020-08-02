Beloved Withers librarian instilled lifelong love of reading, writing in Bloomington kids

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some may assume that children only look forward to seeing their teachers when they return to school in the fall (whether in-person or online in this day and age). However, many students may be most excited to see their school’s librarian again. One local librarian who was held in such high regard by children and adults alike was Clara Louise Kessler, the longtime children’s librarian at Withers Public Library (predecessor of today's Bloomington Public Library).

Louise (as she was known to most) Kessler had a lifelong interest in books, songs and children. She was born in Warren, Illinois, in 1893. Her father moved the family to Normal in 1898 after a business trip to the area, which must have left an impression on him. Kessler recalled later in life that her parents thought that by moving the family to Normal, they would obtain better educational facilities for their children (Normal was the home to both Illinois State Normal University and the Model Training School).

After graduating from ISNU with her teaching degree in 1915, Kessler began working with children as a kindergarten teacher that fall at the Day Nursery and Settlement Association. Founded in 1908, this private day care and kindergarten provided a safe place for working mothers to leave their children during the day.