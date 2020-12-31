Bill Brady announces resignation from Illinois Senate

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Republican Bill Brady has announced he is resigning his seat in the Illinois Senate, effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Brady did not give a reason for his resignation. He said he was proud of the work he has done in his career in the Illinois House and Senate, and proud of his time leading the Senate Republican Caucus over the past three and a half years.

"Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office," he wrote.

A Bloomington native, Brady, 59, was the Republican candidate for governor in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn. He lost Republican primary races for governor in 2006 and 2014. He has served in the Illinois Senate since 2002. Prior to that, he was a state representative from 1993 to 2001.