Bill Brady announces resignation from Illinois Senate

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Republican Bill Brady has announced he is resigning his seat in the Illinois Senate, effective at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
In a statement, Brady did not give a reason for his resignation. He said he was proud of the work he has done in his career in the Illinois House and Senate, and proud of his time leading the Senate Republican Caucus over the past three and a half years.
"Illinois has much it can be proud of, and I am proud to have made a contribution to this state, and especially the citizens of Central Illinois, during my time in office," he wrote.
Some personal news. #twill pic.twitter.com/xpkmL9Exts— Bill Brady (@SenBillBrady) December 31, 2020
A Bloomington native, Brady, 59, was the Republican candidate for governor in 2010, losing to Democrat Pat Quinn. He lost Republican primary races for governor in 2006 and 2014. He has served in the Illinois Senate since 2002. Prior to that, he was a state representative from 1993 to 2001.
Brady announced last month that he would not seek reelection as Senate minority leader, a post he has held since 2017. The position went to Sen. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods.
In announcing that decision, Brady said: “When I was elected leader, I said I would not pursue any other elective office during my leadership of the caucus. While my decision not to seek reelection as Senate Republican leader may close this chapter, it by no means is the final word on my desire to serve our state and tackle those challenges.”
Illinois House members are set to reconvene in Springfield on Friday. The Senate may also hold a session in early January.
Brady's departure comes as lawmakers wrestle with the economic fallout from COVID. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has proposed $711 million in reductions.
This is a developing story that will be updated.