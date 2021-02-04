Bitter cold coming to Bloomington-Normal region

The icy blast enveloping the region could send temperatures to as low as 3 degrees below zero on Saturday, the National Weather Service projects.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for much of Central Illinois, with flurries and rain expected throughout the day.

The same weather system snarled traffic in Iowa on Thursday, closing a section of Interstate 80 in a crash involving at least 40 vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Chicago predicts a low temperature of 2 below Friday night, with a wind chill of negative 20.

Locally, mostly sunny skies and snow are expected Saturday, giving way to bitter cold and more snow Sunday.

For those without a warm place to stay in the Bloomington-Normal area, the following locations are available as warming centers:

BLOOMINGTON