Black leaders address vaccination concerns in Sunday town hall meeting
BLOOMINGTON — People of color should get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible, said an immunologist and allergies specialist from Chicago.

Dr. James Thompson was the featured speaker at a virtual town hall Sunday, hosted by the Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church in Bloomington. The forum was designed to encourage the Black community to get the vaccine and provide information on the coronavirus and the vaccine.

“The virus has no prejudice, and infects everyone, regardless of color,” Thompson said.

Dr. James A. Thompson

Thompson

The McLean County Health Department reports that over 10,500 vaccine doses have been administered in the county since Jan. 5.

Rev. Brigitte Black of Wayman AME said the Black community has questions and concerns about the vaccine.

“We have questions and we will have more of these town hall meetings coming because it is important that the community has the right information,” she said.

Brigitte Black

Brigitte Black

During the 80-minute discussion, Thompson promoted getting the vaccine, but also said if you have any questions about your own individual situation, to talk to your doctor.

“Don’t hang out on the internet where you see all kinds of information that sounds shaky,” he said. “Look at the website for the Centers For Disease Control. But for your own personal situation, talk to your doctors.”

Thompson said we can get back to normal if enough people get vaccinated and create a herd immunity.

“That’s the key and that’s what we need to strive for,” he said. “There is going to be a certain number of people who aren’t going to get the vaccination. But we have to protect them too, because we are Christians and that is the right thing to do.”

Thompson was asked if enough Black people had participated in the research.

“There was a representation of about 10% and we make up about 13 or 14%, and so relative to other studies I have reviewed, that is pretty good,” he said. “We also tend to not volunteer for studies. We are skeptical and don’t participate and then wonder why we don’t have enough Blacks in the studies. But, I feel comfortable that the research for the vaccines went above and beyond necessary.”

Thompson said he had already received the vaccine and showed no side effects.

“This is not a personal decision, it is a societal decision,” he said. “The first vaccines are given in two shots because that is what they found to be most effective. They found that with only one shot, the effective rate was about 50%, but with two shots, it jumps to about 95%, so it is important to get both.”

The town hall was sponsored by Wayman AME, the African-American Ministerial Alliance of Bloomington-Normal, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP and other church organizations.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

