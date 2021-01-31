Black leaders address vaccination concerns in Sunday town hall meeting

“Don’t hang out on the internet where you see all kinds of information that sounds shaky,” he said. “Look at the website for the Centers For Disease Control. But for your own personal situation, talk to your doctors.”

“That’s the key and that’s what we need to strive for,” he said. “There is going to be a certain number of people who aren’t going to get the vaccination. But we have to protect them too, because we are Christians and that is the right thing to do.”

Thompson was asked if enough Black people had participated in the research.

“There was a representation of about 10% and we make up about 13 or 14%, and so relative to other studies I have reviewed, that is pretty good,” he said. “We also tend to not volunteer for studies. We are skeptical and don’t participate and then wonder why we don’t have enough Blacks in the studies. But, I feel comfortable that the research for the vaccines went above and beyond necessary.”