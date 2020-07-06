Watch now: Black Lives Matter flag leads to eviction notice for a Bloomington tenant

"Mr. Burton was aware of this policy, was reminded that hanging items from the balcony was a lease violation, and was instructed on multiple occasions to remove personal property items from his balcony. Mr. Burton elected against complying and, as a result, was served with an eviction notice," Napoles stated.

Napoles said all residents have been reminded in recent weeks of the restriction on personal items on balconies, and the company "is in the midst of ensuring compliance with this policy."

Burton said he has contacted an attorney to represent him in the eviction matter. "This Thursday will be 10 days exactly," said Burton, adding he doesn't think he will have to actually move out of his apartment by then.

"I wouldn't be expected to, even by First Site," he said. "They just have to legally give me a 10-day notice and then they will have to go to court and I will be served by a sheriff with a physical eviction notice. Even that will have a court date on it, and I won't have to move before the court date, which I will go to if I get served with that."

He also noted that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended during the COVID-19 pandemic the moratorium on evictions until July 31.