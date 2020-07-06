Watch now: Black Lives Matter flag leads to eviction notice for a Bloomington tenant

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man says he plans to contest the eviction notice he was served by his landlord, First Site Apartments, after he refused to take down a Black Lives Matter flag from his apartment balcony.
Donavon Burton, 22, said he and his fiancee, who resides with him and their son in the apartment at 6B Clobertin Court in southeast Bloomington, began displaying the flag last month because they were disturbed by videos they were seeing that showed the deaths of Black people while in police custody.
"It's for my first son. Thinking about him growing up in a world where there is so much injustice scares me," said Burton, who described himself as both African-American and Caucasian. "Also for myself, I don't think a big company can choose how I advocate for my own rights."
First Site, in its eviction notice, cited a provision in the lease that prohibits storing personal property on a patio or balcony. But Burton said he was told that his grill, a bag of charcoal and tomato plants were OK to have on the balcony, "but anything advertised over the balcony would not be allowed to stay up."
On June 25, Ulises Napoles, a vice president for First Site, and a maintenance technician removed the flag from the balcony and left it with his fiancee while Burton was at work, Burton said.
He put the flag back up after he was not satisfied with the landlord's explanation for why he couldn't display it, as others continue to store items like grills on their balconies. He said he has not seen any Confederate flags flying at his apartment complex, but there had been one expressing LGBT pride and some people have painted "Black Lives Matters" on their apartment windows.
On June 29, Burton received a 10-day notice of eviction from First Site for not removing the flag.
"Please keep your balcony/patio free of clutter at all times. Please do not store any personal belongings or furniture on your patio/balcony," the company said in its eviction notice. "Any balcony/patio found in an unsanitary condition or with personal belongings on it will be charged an initial fee of $75 plus the costs of clean up or repair."
Napoles said in email sent to The Pantagraph on Monday: "First Site supports an individual’s right to freedom of speech and expression. However, First Site has a policy restricting personal items, regardless of content, including banners and flags, from being located on, or hanging from, balconies. First Site has an obligation to residents to enforce these policies, for the benefit of all residents.
"Mr. Burton was aware of this policy, was reminded that hanging items from the balcony was a lease violation, and was instructed on multiple occasions to remove personal property items from his balcony. Mr. Burton elected against complying and, as a result, was served with an eviction notice," Napoles stated.
Napoles said all residents have been reminded in recent weeks of the restriction on personal items on balconies, and the company "is in the midst of ensuring compliance with this policy."
Burton said he has contacted an attorney to represent him in the eviction matter. "This Thursday will be 10 days exactly," said Burton, adding he doesn't think he will have to actually move out of his apartment by then.
"I wouldn't be expected to, even by First Site," he said. "They just have to legally give me a 10-day notice and then they will have to go to court and I will be served by a sheriff with a physical eviction notice. Even that will have a court date on it, and I won't have to move before the court date, which I will go to if I get served with that."
He also noted that Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended during the COVID-19 pandemic the moratorium on evictions until July 31.
State law requires a landlord to file a lawsuit in court in order to evict anyone. A landlord must give the tenant a written notice stating the reason for the eviction. If the reason is for nonpayment, the landlord must give the tenant five days to pay the rent. If the eviction is for violating a provision in the lease, the landlord must give the tenant a 10-day notice. If the tenant remains in the rental unit after the eviction notice, the landlord can file a lawsuit to evict.
"As of right now, I am ahead on my rent, but they've been charging out of the money I pay for rent these fines for violating the lease," said Burton.
The fines total $125, "but I don't think I violated the lease so I don't want to pay the fines," Burton said. "They've also threatened me with their legal fees — whatever it costs to evict me. I, obviously, don't want to be evicted."
Burton said when he called Bloomington city officials about the incident, he was given a telephone number for Prairie State Legal Services and told to contact circuit court officials.
Bloomington Communications Manager Nora Dukowitz said the issue "has not been brought to the city."
"It seems to be a private property dispute," she said, adding that Burton could bring his concerns to the Human Relations Commission, which investigates allegations of discrimination.
Burton said he has not contacted the local commission.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244.
