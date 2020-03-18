Blood supply declining rapidly because of coronavirus; eligible Illinoisans urged to donate to prevent surgery delays

BLOOMINGTON — Blood donations are declining rapidly because of the pandemic of the new strain of coronavirus so blood supply providers are working to avoid a shortage of blood products for patients.
The two organizations that provide blood for transfusions to many hospitals in Central and southern Illinois are asking eligible donors to make blood donation appointments.
"The Red Cross is strongly urging people to give blood," said Laura McGuire, external communications manager for American Red Cross biomedical field marketing and communications. "There's no other way we can get blood other than from each other."
"If you are feeling healthy and well, please come to give blood because patients can't wait," said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), which includes the Central Illinois Community Blood Center and Community Blood Services of Illinois.
For the Red Cross nationwide, 4,000 blood drives have been canceled because of COVID-19, resulting in 100,000 fewer blood donations, McGuire said. In Illinois, there have been 100 fewer drives, meaning more than 3,000 fewer donations, she said.
In the MVRBC coverage area, 83 blood drives have been canceled, meaning 3,000 fewer donations, Winn said.
Drives are being canceled by hosts such as businesses that are limiting visitors and schools that are closed.
While the supply of blood provided to hospitals is sufficient at this time, "we are concerned moving forward," Winn said.
"At this time, we know of no hospitals delaying (emergency) procedures because of blood collection," McGuire said.
The Pantagraph asked several questions of McGuire and Winn. Summaries of their responses follow:
Q. Can you transmit coronavirus from donating blood?
A. There is no evidence that COVID-19, or any respiratory virus, can be transmitted through blood transfusion. But, if a person develops symptoms after they donate, they may call the Red Cross or MVRBC, which would quarantine that donation as an extra precaution.
Q. Doesn't giving blood violate social distancing recommendations?
A. Blood drives are exempt from social gathering restrictions because they are an essential health care service. Red Cross and MVRBC ask people to make appointments to give blood, limiting the number of people at blood drives at the same time. Blood donation takes place in a controlled, clean environment.
Q. What extra steps are you taking to protect the blood supply?
A. Donors who have traveled recently to countries where there are coronavirus outbreaks must postpone giving blood. Before anyone is allowed to give blood, their temperature is taken and a health assessment is conducted to determine whether they are healthy enough to donate and whether they have been around anyone with COVID-19. If they are ill or have been around anyone who is ill, they will be asked to leave.
Red Cross and MVRBC staff who don't feel well must stay home, donor beds are three to six feet apart, equipment is sanitized between donations and staff follow safety protocols.
Q. How can people make an appointment?
A. To make an appointment with the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. For an appointment with MVRBC, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
