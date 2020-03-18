Blood supply declining rapidly because of coronavirus; eligible Illinoisans urged to donate to prevent surgery delays

A. Blood drives are exempt from social gathering restrictions because they are an essential health care service. Red Cross and MVRBC ask people to make appointments to give blood, limiting the number of people at blood drives at the same time. Blood donation takes place in a controlled, clean environment.

Q. What extra steps are you taking to protect the blood supply?

A. Donors who have traveled recently to countries where there are coronavirus outbreaks must postpone giving blood. Before anyone is allowed to give blood, their temperature is taken and a health assessment is conducted to determine whether they are healthy enough to donate and whether they have been around anyone with COVID-19. If they are ill or have been around anyone who is ill, they will be asked to leave.

Red Cross and MVRBC staff who don't feel well must stay home, donor beds are three to six feet apart, equipment is sanitized between donations and staff follow safety protocols.

Q. How can people make an appointment?

A. To make an appointment with the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. For an appointment with MVRBC, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

