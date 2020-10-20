Bloomers photo features bevy of big leaguers

Sac City, Iowa, native Paul Zahniser (back row, second on the right) was a key member of Bloomington’s 1919 and 1920 championship teams. The righthander had been on loan to Bloomington in a gentlemen’s agreement with the Toledo Mud Hens of the American Association. He then spent the next two years winning 42 games for Memphis of the Southern Association. From there it was four seasons in the American League — two apiece with Washington and Boston. He struggled, however, going 25-47 in four years — losing nearly twice as many games as won. Zahniser even led the AL in pitching losses with 18 in 1926, his last season with the Red Sox.

There were also four veterans on the Bloomers 1920 roster who had played in the big leagues earlier in their careers.

Bloomers Manager Joe Dunn (left of Goelzer) — 35 years old during the 1920 season — appeared in 30 games over two seasons (1908-1909) for the National League Brooklyn Superbas (later renamed the Dodgers). Dunn’s Major League Baseball career was short-lived, but he enjoyed success as a minor league skipper.

Pitcher Matt Zieser (first row, second from left) finished the 1920 season with a 19-10 record. The 31-year-old righthander, though, was nearing the end of his playing career, which earlier included appearing in two games for the 1914 Boston Red Sox — a “sip” of coffee, you might call it.