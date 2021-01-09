Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions announce MLK award winners

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions have announced their Martin Luther King Jr. award winners for the 45th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon. The event will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at www.cityblm.org/live. The commission selects individuals who reflect the ideology of the late Dr. King Jr. This year's honorees are Don Shandrow of Bloomington, Dr. Kristal Shelvin of Normal and youth award winners Aditi Sharma of Bloomington, Jasmyn Jordan of Normal and Yvin Shin of Normal.
Shandrow is co-founder and executive artistic director of the Coalescence Theatre Project. In this role, he is committed to presenting plays that express ideas, thoughts and stories not usually heard in other local theaters; to offering opportunities to underutilized performers and theatre artists; and bringing together an audience that reflects the diversity of the community.
Shelvin serves her community through membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, and as a board member of Heartland Head Start and Illinois Prairie Foundation’s Women to Women Giving Circle. As the clinical services supervisor at Livingston County Special Services Unit, Shelvin’s community work focuses on dismantling racism and inequities in education and mental health.
Sharma is a senior at Normal Community High School. As a leader of Not In Our School and the founder of Inclusive Education Coalition, she has collaborated with peers and adults to organize social justice events, informational workshops, charity events and school curriculum reform. She plans to double major in political science and philosophy and continue working as an activist for equality.
Jordan is a senior at Normal Community West High School. She is the founder and president of the Normal West Black Student Union, Student Council vice president of communications, member of the NAACP, Not In Our School Steering Committee, Youth Action Board, Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, and a recipient of the NAACP’s Harry Hightower Youth Community Service Award. It is her hope to become a child and forensic psychologist.
Shin is a senior at University High School. She serves on Not In Our School and the BN Welcoming leadership team. She is also the president of U-High’s Student Diversity Committee. She has committed to studying at Columbia University in New York and plans to double major in political science-international relations and neuroscience. Through her studies and advocacy, she hopes to better understand human interaction, community and service.
The guest speakers at this year's event are Dr. Doris Houston, interim assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion at Illinois State University; Dr. Brandon Caffey, assistant principal of Normal Community West High School; and Camille Taylor, co-chair of NIOT Steering Committee & NIOT Schools. Special performances will be by actor Gregory D. Hicks and vocalist Aniya Thompson.
