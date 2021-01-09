Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions announce MLK award winners

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington and Normal Human Relations Commissions have announced their Martin Luther King Jr. award winners for the 45th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon. The event will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at www.cityblm.org/live. The commission selects individuals who reflect the ideology of the late Dr. King Jr. This year's honorees are Don Shandrow of Bloomington, Dr. Kristal Shelvin of Normal and youth award winners Aditi Sharma of Bloomington, Jasmyn Jordan of Normal and Yvin Shin of Normal.

Shandrow is co-founder and executive artistic director of the Coalescence Theatre Project. In this role, he is committed to presenting plays that express ideas, thoughts and stories not usually heard in other local theaters; to offering opportunities to underutilized performers and theatre artists; and bringing together an audience that reflects the diversity of the community.

Shelvin serves her community through membership in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Jack and Jill of America, and as a board member of Heartland Head Start and Illinois Prairie Foundation’s Women to Women Giving Circle. As the clinical services supervisor at Livingston County Special Services Unit, Shelvin’s community work focuses on dismantling racism and inequities in education and mental health.