Bloomington bar granted continuance on noncompliance violations

“Mr. DeVore and I spoke briefly and there will be settlement negotiations ongoing,” Boyle added.

On Tuesday, Renner said that police performed an estimated 50 checks with various establishments over the holiday weekend and three establishments were issued noncompliance notices, with most adhering to the rules once given notice. However, Cadillac Jacks was singled out as being noncompliant with mandated Illinois Department of Public Health emergency rules.

“I am inclined to accept Mr. Boyle’s recommendation for a continuance in this matter,” Renner said Thursday.

A special meeting is expected to be called Sept. 22 or 24 to discuss any agreement reached between the city and DeVore’s office.

Boyle said that if an agreement is reached, a meeting may not be necessary.

“Certainly any order that is agreed to would be published, and be a matter of public record,” he said.