Bloomington Black Lives Matter meeting canceled due to weather
Bloomington Black Lives Matter meeting canceled due to weather

Black Lives Matter of Bloomington-Normal member Olivia Butts, second from right, leads a breakout session during the organization's meeting July 12 at Miller Park in Bloomington.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A line of showers and thunderstorms forced the cancellation of a scheduled Black Lives Matter public meeting at Bloomington’s Miller Park Sunday evening.

Leaders had planned to discuss decarceration of the McLean County jail. BLM leaders are hoping to persuade officials to eliminate bails for those charged, but awaiting trials where the suspect is deemed not to be a threat to society.

A line of thunderstorms moved through the area just prior to the scheduled start of the meeting at 6 p.m. Officials canceled the event, but did not announce a make-up date.

It was the last of three outside meetings scheduled by the group this summer. Previous meetings were also held at Miller Park.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

