Bloomington Black Lives Matter meeting canceled due to weather

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A line of showers and thunderstorms forced the cancellation of a scheduled Black Lives Matter public meeting at Bloomington’s Miller Park Sunday evening.

Leaders had planned to discuss decarceration of the McLean County jail. BLM leaders are hoping to persuade officials to eliminate bails for those charged, but awaiting trials where the suspect is deemed not to be a threat to society.

A line of thunderstorms moved through the area just prior to the scheduled start of the meeting at 6 p.m. Officials canceled the event, but did not announce a make-up date.

It was the last of three outside meetings scheduled by the group this summer. Previous meetings were also held at Miller Park.

Black Lives Matter rallies

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.